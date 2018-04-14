Phinsider Radio - Interview w/ Kyle Crabbs of NDT Scouting and talking NFL Draft

This week on Phinsider Radio, we are joined by Kyle Crabbs of NDT Scouting. He breaks down the latest rumors of the NFL Draft, including his likely landing spot for Baker Mayfield. Hint: It’s in the top five. He also gives us an update on who the teams in the top ten are looking at.

In our interview with Crabbs, he touches on what he thinks the Miami Dolphins will do in round one and the ensuing rounds. Will Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds be taken by San Francisco due to the latest news about Reuben Foster? Will Miami have someone there that fans will be happy with? Who does he think the best fit is for Miami? What does he think about this year’s tight end class? He answers all of these questions and more.

Following the interview with Crabbs, we lay out the Miami Dolphins draft plans as of this week. Will they target a quarterback in round one or do they have their sights set on another position? I can tell you they have three positions in mind for round one – tune in to find out which ones and what players they may be targeting.

We also tell you what we’ve been hearing in the other rounds of the draft and lay out the ideal Dolphins draft plan, according to those close to the situation.

We discuss the mega contract that Jarvis Landry received from Cleveland Browns. There’s not a lot of people out there saying the Dolphins should’ve paid him so we dive into other matters regarding the contract. Was it warranted for a guy who may not be a game changer?

Tune in to Phinsider Radio to find out all of the latest information around the NFL and with the Miami Dolphins.