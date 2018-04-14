The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers, Pick #17

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Los Angeles Chargers have needs along the trenches at OT and DT, ILB, and S, while Philip Rivers (1 of 2 people on the planet, other than Antonio Cromartie, who has more kids than me) will turn 59 this year and they could be in the market for Rivers’ heir apparent.
Possible Picks
- Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
- Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
Poll
With the 17th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Los Angels Chargers select...
This poll is closed
-
21%
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
-
32%
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
-
23%
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
-
11%
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boist St.
-
5%
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
-
6%
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
