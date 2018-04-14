The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers, Pick #17

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Los Angeles Chargers have needs along the trenches at OT and DT, ILB, and S, while Philip Rivers (1 of 2 people on the planet, other than Antonio Cromartie, who has more kids than me) will turn 59 this year and they could be in the market for Rivers’ heir apparent.

Possible Picks

Connor Williams , OT, Texas

, OT, Texas Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Rashaan Evans , LB, Alabama

, LB, Alabama Leighton Vander Esch , LB, Boist St.

, LB, Boist St. Taven Bryan , DT, Florida

Draft Results