Jarvis Landry signs 5-year, $75.5 million deal with Browns

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has signed a new contract with the Cleveland Browns, it was reported on Thursday. The new contract will pay Landry, who was traded to the Browns this offseason after signing the franchise tag with Miami, $75.5-million over five years, with $47 million guaranteed.

Landry’s $15.1 million per season average will place him fifth among wide receivers, while being the most guaranteed money for a wide receiver. Landry, who holds the NFL record for most receptions in a player’s first four seasons and should easily break the record for a player’s first five seasons, has caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards with 22 toouchdowns.

He caught 112 passes last year to lead the league, but only gained 987 yards for an 8.8 yards per reception average. He has a career high nine touchdowns.

