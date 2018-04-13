The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Baltimore Ravens, Pick #16

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

Like The Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens do not have a pass catching tight end. This pick may be too high for any of the tight ends, but anything is possible. The Ravens could also use another play making wide receiver even though they added John Brown and Michael Crabtree through free agency. They could also add one of the draft’s top quarterbacks if they were to fall this far as Joe Flacco has been mediocre at best and it would probably be wise to get a quarterback to develop.

Possible Picks

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Mason Rudolph , QB, Oklahoma St.

Draft Results