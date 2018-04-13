The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Baltimore Ravens, Pick #16

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
Like The Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens do not have a pass catching tight end. This pick may be too high for any of the tight ends, but anything is possible. The Ravens could also use another play making wide receiver even though they added John Brown and Michael Crabtree through free agency. They could also add one of the draft’s top quarterbacks if they were to fall this far as Joe Flacco has been mediocre at best and it would probably be wise to get a quarterback to develop.
Possible Picks
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
- Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
- Arizona Cardinals - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
Poll
With the 16th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select...
This poll is closed
-
60%
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
-
9%
Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
-
7%
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
-
4%
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
-
8%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
9%
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
Loading comments...