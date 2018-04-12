The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals, Pick #15

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

With a no-trade mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals miss out on the top 5 QB prospects, but in real life, might very well be in the trade market to move up for a QB. Outside of QB, you could look at the secondary, OL, and WR as well.

It’s not all bleak, though. The Cardinals possess the most high-octane and creative offense on Super Tecmo Bowl (remember the flea flickers and double-reverse passes?).

Possible Picks

Mike McGlinchey , OT, Notre Dame

, OT, Notre Dame Connor Williams , OT, Texas

, OT, Texas Courtland SSSSUUUUTTTTTTTTOOOOONNNNNNNN, WR, SMU

Jaire Alexander , CB, Louisville

, CB, Louisville Josh Jackson , CB, Iowa

, CB, Iowa Mason Rudolph , QB, Oklahoma St.

Draft Results