The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals, Pick #15

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
With a no-trade mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals miss out on the top 5 QB prospects, but in real life, might very well be in the trade market to move up for a QB. Outside of QB, you could look at the secondary, OL, and WR as well.
It’s not all bleak, though. The Cardinals possess the most high-octane and creative offense on Super Tecmo Bowl (remember the flea flickers and double-reverse passes?).
Possible Picks
- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Connor Williams, OT, Texas
- Courtland SSSSUUUUTTTTTTTTOOOOONNNNNNNN, WR, SMU
- Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
Poll
With the 15th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select...
This poll is closed
-
31%
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
-
4%
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
-
11%
SUTTON, WR, SMU
-
7%
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
-
17%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
27%
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
Loading comments...