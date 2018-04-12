 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals, Pick #15

The Arizona Cardinals are now on the clock...

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

With a no-trade mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals miss out on the top 5 QB prospects, but in real life, might very well be in the trade market to move up for a QB. Outside of QB, you could look at the secondary, OL, and WR as well.

It’s not all bleak, though. The Cardinals possess the most high-octane and creative offense on Super Tecmo Bowl (remember the flea flickers and double-reverse passes?).

Possible Picks

  • Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  • Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  • Courtland SSSSUUUUTTTTTTTTOOOOONNNNNNNN, WR, SMU
  • Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  • Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
  • Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  12. Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
  14. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.

With the 15th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select...

  • 31%
    Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
    (69 votes)
  • 4%
    Connor Williams, OT, Texas
    (9 votes)
  • 11%
    SUTTON, WR, SMU
    (25 votes)
  • 7%
    Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
    (17 votes)
  • 17%
    Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
    (38 votes)
  • 27%
    Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
    (60 votes)
