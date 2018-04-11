The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers, Pick #14

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

Head coach Mike McCarthy stated that this offseason resembled a year 1 rebuild. The Green Bay Packers gave their general manager, Ted Thompson, a new role in the team and promoted Brian Gutekunst. Their coaching staff has also been revamped, so things are going to look a lot different next season.

The Packers let most of the defensive backs leave through free agency and trade. They tried adding Kyle Fuller, but that backfired. The Packers could use help anywhere on defense as they need more speed at linebacker and a pass rusher. With Jordy Nelson’s departure, wide receiver could possibly be an option.

Possible Picks

CB Josh Jackson

DE Marcus Davenport

WR Calvin Ridley

CB Denzel Ward

CB Mike Hughes

DE Harold Landry

Draft Results