The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers, Pick #14

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
Head coach Mike McCarthy stated that this offseason resembled a year 1 rebuild. The Green Bay Packers gave their general manager, Ted Thompson, a new role in the team and promoted Brian Gutekunst. Their coaching staff has also been revamped, so things are going to look a lot different next season.
The Packers let most of the defensive backs leave through free agency and trade. They tried adding Kyle Fuller, but that backfired. The Packers could use help anywhere on defense as they need more speed at linebacker and a pass rusher. With Jordy Nelson’s departure, wide receiver could possibly be an option.
Possible Picks
- CB Josh Jackson
- DE Marcus Davenport
- WR Calvin Ridley
- CB Denzel Ward
- CB Mike Hughes
- DE Harold Landry
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Washington Redskins - Derwin James, S, Florida St.
Poll
With the 14th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select...
This poll is closed
-
10%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
11%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
-
12%
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
-
55%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
-
2%
Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
-
7%
Harold Landry, Boston College
