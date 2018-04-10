The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Redskins, Pick #13

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Redskins finally make the decision to move on from Kirk Cousins and now Alex Smith sits as the leader of the Skins. I personally like Alex Smith, if I were a fan I would be mad we had to give up a young promising CB to acquire him, but that deal is done and it’s time to look forward. The Redskins have a couple major holes in their roster and to me DT and RB have to be close to the top of that list. Da’Ron Payne will certainly be a strong option while some of these RBs have potential to be dark horse candidates. For this mock the Redskins have to be surprised that Derwin James and Denzel Ward are still available as they will be viewed as the top players still available that could fill needs on their team.

Possible Picks

CB Josh Jackson

Da’Ron Payne, DT

Marcus Davenport , DE

, DE CB Denzel Ward

Derrius Guice , RB

, RB Sony Michel , RB

, RB S Derwin James

Draft Results