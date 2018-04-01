Dolphins have internally discussed a Cam Wake extension

Although nothing appears to be imminent, the Miami Dolphins have discussed a contract extension for defensive end Cameron Wake, that would keep the prolific pass rusher in Miami through the 2019 season.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have internally discussed a possible Cam Wake extension.

There is no timetable to reach an agreement with Wake, although the Dolphins would probably like to have a deal in place, prior to the start of the 2018 season. At 36-years old, Cameron Wake continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Last season, Wake recorded 36 tackles and 10.5 sacks and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Dolphins have some flexibility at the defensive end position, after acquiring former Los Angeles Ram, Robert Quinn via trade. Miami also has high expectations for 2017 first-round draft pick Charles Harris and veteran defensive end Andre Branch, who signed a lucrative contract after a 5.5 sacks 2016 season.

Nonetheless, Cameron Wake remains the most consistent and dominate defensive end on the roster, and until he starts to shows signs of wear and tear, should play out the rest of his career in Miami.