The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns, Pick #4

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
After selecting their franchise quarterback at #1 the Browns will look to add another big name to their roster. With all the big names they added on offense, the Browns can look to add one of the better defensive prospects to their roster. With some needs on defense, the Browns should look to add a defensive prospect as the Browns shored up most of their offensive needs through free agency.
Possible Picks
- DE Bradley Chubb
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick
- S Derwin James
- G Quenton Nelson
- CB Denzel Ward
- LB Tremaine Edmunds
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Poll
With the fourth pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community Mock Draft, the Cleveland Browns select...
This poll is closed
-
72%
Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
-
10%
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
-
1%
Derwin James, S, Florida State
-
10%
Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
-
2%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
-
1%
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
