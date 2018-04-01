The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns, Pick #4

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

After selecting their franchise quarterback at #1 the Browns will look to add another big name to their roster. With all the big names they added on offense, the Browns can look to add one of the better defensive prospects to their roster. With some needs on defense, the Browns should look to add a defensive prospect as the Browns shored up most of their offensive needs through free agency.

Possible Picks

DE Bradley Chubb S Minkah Fitzpatrick S Derwin James G Quenton Nelson CB Denzel Ward LB Tremaine Edmunds

Draft Results