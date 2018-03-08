Dolphins showing interest in Bridgewater, Burton, among others

The rumor mill is starting to swirl for the 2018 free agency period, and so far, multiple high profile players are already being tied to the Miami Dolphins. According to the Star Tribune, the Dolphins have shown interest in impending Minnesota Vikings free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, while Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has reported that Miami is interested in free agent tight ends Trey Burton and Ed Dickson, as well as free agent tackle Chris Hubbard.

The most far fetched of these rumors is obviously Bridgewater, as Miami would likely only be interested in bringing in the Miami native as a backup quarterback. Most executives around the league believe that Bridgewater will get a shot as a starter on a short-term “prove it” contract, a path he’ll likely prefer over being a backup on a team with a solid starter that may be drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Burton and Dickson are two players that make a great deal of sense for Miami’s front office to pursue. The former has long been buried on Philadelphia’s roster behind two talented veterans and is ready to become a full-time starter. Burton is said to be garnering the interest of quite a few teams given his massive potential and he could cost a pretty penny, meaning the Dolphins could be easily outbid for his services given the team’s tight cap situation.

Dickson, a 30-year old veteran, could be the more logical (and cheaper) option. The former Carolina Panther was given the opportunity to start 12 games this past season due to injuries sustained by starter Greg Olsen. Dickson graded out as the league’s best pass blocking tight end according to Pro Football Focus and was a solid run blocker as well, not to mention he’s a threat catching the ball over the middle of the field.

Miami’s interest in Chris Hubbard is the most intriguing of the four because it remains to be seen whether the team will need a new starting right tackle. Ja’Wuan James is still under contract under the 5th-year option and the Dolphins have yet to rescind the option, meaning the team could still choose to retain the budding young starter. James has been solid in just about every sense of the word and has improved in each of his four seasons in the league, so his roughly $9.3 million salary (10th in the league at the tackle position) could be worth the cap hit for the team. Miami could also look to extend James and lower his cap hit for this year before free agency begins.

If the Dolphins do rescind James’ option, Hubbard would be an adequate replacement. He started out this past season as a backup right tackle and took over the starting job after Marcus Gilbert was forced to miss time due to injury. Hubbard went on to start ten games and played well throughout the course of the year. The 26-year old also has experience at guard, and we all know the Dolphins favor versatile linemen.