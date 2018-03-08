Jarvis Landry signs franchise tag

After two weeks of speculation as to whether or not Jarvis Landry would follow through on his word and sign the franchise tag, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the wide receiver has officially signed the tender. Miami is now on the hook for his $16.2 million cap hit for the 2018 season.

With Landry now under his one-year contract, Miami has two options under the team’s belt. The front office can continue to attempt to negotiate a long-term contract until July 16th, but coming to an agreement seems unlikely. The team will most likely continue to search for a trade partner and attempt to maximize the possible compensation it receives.

Landry signing the tag is simply the next important step in the long-debated offseason saga about his future. The ball is now in Miami’s court, and moves should be expected to be made soon.