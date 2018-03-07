Dolphins select Baker Mayfield in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

Everyone who is anyone nowadays does a mock draft. And ESPN’s Todd McShay is one of the founding fathers of the mock draft craze. In what continues to be the talk of the offseason, the 2018 NFL draft is loaded with top talent, primarily at the quarterback position. Many experts and analysts believe there will be at least four quarterbacks drafted in the first round, with the possibility they all go in the top-10. Despite Adam Gase reassuring fans that Ryan Tannehill was his quarterback in 2018, the quarterback position continues to be mocked to Miami in many mock drafts.

In Todd McShay’s latest installment, the Dolphins select Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Here’s why.

Smith could also be a great pick for Miami, but if he’s off the board and Mayfield and Josh Rosen are both on the board, I think Miami takes a QB here. Ryan Tannehill is good enough to win when healthy, but his availability has been a problem in recent seasons. Adam Gase would be a good offensive mind to help utilize Mayfield’s strengths

It is anyone’s guess as to what the Dolphins will do in this year’s draft, but if Baker Mayfield is on the clock at 11, I don’t think Miami can afford to pass on him. Ryan Tannehill hasn’t played a meaningful football game in 19 months, and he’s due to make $19-million in 2018 and beyond. Mayfield would be the perfect quarterback for Adam Gase to groom, eventually taking over the reigns in South Beach.