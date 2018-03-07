Jesse Davis in line to earn starting spot for 2018 season

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line has long been the source of woe for both the team and fans alike, and according to many reports, the front office will look to shake up the unit in the hopes of improving it for 2018. However, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald has reported that one player who pleasantly surprised the coaching staff last season could be in line to return and compete starting role.

After garnering the praise of head coach Adam Gase during at interview last weekend’s NFL Scouting Combine, former backup turned starter Jesse Davis seems to have an inside lane towards earning a starting spot on Miami’s offensive line for the 2018 season.

Gase discussed how well Davis filled in for the team with starters Jermon Bushrod and Ja’Wuan James missing time at the end of the season due to injury. Davis played games both at right guard and right tackle, performing well at both and often looking like a player capable of holding down the fort at either spot for seasons to come. Gase specifically mentioned how valuable Davis was as an interior player, meaning it’s likely the head coach would like to see Davis compete for one of the team’s two starting guard spots.

Miami also has veteran Ted Larsen and 2017 fifth-round draft pick Isaac Asiata under contract at the position, while fourth-year guard Anthony Steen is an exclusive rights free agent.

There’s no doubt that Miami’s front office is going to add to the team’s offensive line this season, likely through both free agency and the draft. However, don’t be surprised to see Davis competing to be one of the starting five come training camp and preseason four months from now.