Phinsider Radio Goes Live, Interview with Tony Pauline

We don’t do this often, so you know it’s a big deal: Phinsider Radio interviewed Tony Pauline tonight, and we want to get this information to you as soon as humanly possible. We’ll be going live at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight!

Tony is an NFL Draft analyst and publisher of draftanalyst.com, while serving as draft insider for the SNY network. He’s got Miami Dolphins draft scoops you won’t hear on other websites.

We’ll talk NFL Combine, rookie quarterbacks (like Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen), Jarvis Landry, Derwin James, “best player available” and more!

