Phinsider Radio - Breaking down the tight end prospects in the NFL Draft

This week on Phinsider Radio, the crew breaks down a few of the tight end prospects in the upcoming draft. It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins need a tight end so who might be a good target for them?

We take our top three tight ends on the board – Dallas Goedert from South Dakora State, Mark Andrews from Oklahoma and Hayden Hurst from South Carolina – and break down the pros and cons with each of them. Which one of them may be the right fit for the Dolphins? History shows that not a lot of tight ends are drafted in the first round so should the Dolphins take a tight end with their second-round pick? They’ll need to if they want one of these three guys.

If they don’t use a second-round pick on one of these guys, would they consider using a third or a fourth? If they do, we rank our next three guys on the board – Mike Gesicki from Penn State, Troy Fumagali from Wisconsin and Chris Herndon from the University of Miami. Do any of these guys make sense for Miami and are they the type of players that Adam Gase might be looking for in his offense?

We analyze all of this with the understanding that tight ends usually need at least half a season to get into a rhythm as they transition from college to the NFL. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill needing all the weapons he can get as he returns, picking the right tight end is going to be essential.

Join us this week on Phinsider Radio as we break all of this down!