The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets, Pick #3

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The New York Jets are now on the clock...

The Jets own the #3 selection, a position they hold because of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in which New York gave up a massive draft haul in exchange for moving up from #6 to #3. Most prognosticators believe that move was made in order to land the type of franchise quarterback the Jets have been yearning for since Joe Namath hung up his cleats, but nothing will be certain until draft day. With only two players off of the board, plenty of possibilities are in play.

Possible Picks

QB Josh Rosen QB Josh Allen QB Baker Mayfield DE Bradley Chubb DB Minkah Fitzpatrick G Quenton Nelson

Draft Results

Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold , QB, USC New York Giants - Saquon Barkley , RB, Penn St.