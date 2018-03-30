Voice of the Fans: Dolphins greatest ‘late’ round pick

If you have not noticed the “Voice of the Fans” series on MiamiDolphins.com, this is a running piece from the Miami Dolphins’ website that asks various fan sites for their thoughts on a question. During the season, we are asked a weekly question. During the offseason, it is a little less regular, but still something the team is doing with all of us.

Typically, I do not highlight the article, but this week, it seemed like a fun topic to bring to you. We were asked, “Who is the greatest late round draft choice (after round 7) in Dolphins history?” Several different fan sites answered, and we will list their responses below. What I want to know is - who would you select?

My answer to the question was safety Jake Scott. My write up on why reads:

There are really a lot of players who can be the right answer to this question: Vern Den Herder (1971, 9th round), Bruce Hardy (1978, 7th round), David Woodley (1980, 8th round), Jim Jensen (1981. 11th round), etc., etc. I think the answer comes down to two players: Mark Clayton (1983, 8th round) or Jake Scott (1970, 7th round). Both players are five-time Pro Bowl selections. Clayton played for 10 years with the Dolphins, while Scott played six seasons in Miami. I do not think there is a wrong answer if you go one way or the other here. I will select Scott as my choice - as much as I want to pick Clayton - because Scott adds two first-team All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl championships, and, really, could be a candidate to have his number retired by the team - if not for another player who wore 13 for Miami.

The players nominated by the fan sites were:

Are those the right choices? Would you choose someone else?