The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants, Pick #2

The New York Giants are now on the clock...

By SUTTON
Washington Redskins v New York Giants Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The New York Giants own the #2 pick after going 3-13 in 2017, and have a roster with a variety of needs. They are one of the hardest teams to predict in the top 5 - it appears every option has been left on the table, including a trade-down. Eli Manning is getting old, the offensive line is a wreck (although they did sign Nate Solder), and they recently traded Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Possible Picks

  1. QB Josh Rosen
  2. QB Josh Allen
  3. DE Bradley Chubb
  4. RB Saquon Barkley
  5. QB Baker Mayfield
  6. G Quenton Nelson

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Poll

With the second pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community Mock Draft, the New York Giants select...

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
    (79 votes)
  • 13%
    Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
    (50 votes)
  • 19%
    Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
    (73 votes)
  • 36%
    Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
    (138 votes)
  • 1%
    Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
    (6 votes)
  • 7%
    Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
    (28 votes)
374 votes total Vote Now

