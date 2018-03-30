The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants, Pick #2

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The New York Giants own the #2 pick after going 3-13 in 2017, and have a roster with a variety of needs. They are one of the hardest teams to predict in the top 5 - it appears every option has been left on the table, including a trade-down. Eli Manning is getting old, the offensive line is a wreck (although they did sign Nate Solder), and they recently traded Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Possible Picks

QB Josh Rosen QB Josh Allen DE Bradley Chubb RB Saquon Barkley QB Baker Mayfield G Quenton Nelson

Draft Results

Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC