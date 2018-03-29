The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns, Pick #1

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first overall pick after finishing the season at 0 - 16. The team has stockpiled some picks, which also includes the 4th overall pick.

The Browns have also added a ton of talent through free agency and some trades. Two notable trades were for Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry and along with some free agent signings, the Browns added some weapons to their offense and defense.

Possible Picks

QB Sam Darnold QB Josh Rosen QB Baker Mayfield QB Josh Allen RB Saquan Barkley DE Bradley Chubb