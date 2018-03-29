2018 NFL Scouting Notes: Draft Edition

The NFL Draft is a little more then a month away and a lot can still change, but the picture is becoming just a little bit more clear as to what the Dolphin’s options are at least with the 11th overall pick.

Right now, I believe that Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen will all be gone before the 11th pick. So, if the Dolphins want one of these guys they will need to trade up and the price will be steep. I can never fault a team for being bold and trading to get what they believe is a franchise QB but this scares the hell out of me. I like all 4 of these guys a lot, but all have issues that worry me and paying a lot for one of them will be a risky move. It’s an exciting topic and would be fun to watch but it’s a scary decision that could back-fire.

I also think Saquon Barkley, Quenton Nelson, and Bradley Chubb will also be gone too. So, that leaves really 3 spots that are very fluid and up-in-the air so to speak. I would be surprised with Minkah Fitzpatrick was there and I would be very happy if we picked him; I think he’s an elite prospect. Roquan Smith may still be there and I have not been shy about my feelings on him. I’d draft him in a heartbeat at 11. Dito for Tremaine Edmunds; he would be a slam dunk pick at 11 and an instant starter. Derwin James would be an interesting conversation, but I would strongly prefer either of those LBs to him. There’s also a strong chance he will be gone before pick 11 too. I like Vita Vea as a prospect, but I would not be pleased if we took him 11 overall. I think there’s decent depth in this draft and both LBs would be more valuable to our team. Sony Michel would be an intriguing pick. 11 is a little rich for me, and maybe I like Michel too much, but I wouldn’t be upset. I wouldn’t be super happy either; if we took him I’d prefer a trade back, but he would certainly add value to our team. Denzel Ward should be considered at 11 too, although that’s another pick that I wouldn’t be super excited about. Don’t get me wrong, you can never have too many CBs and trust me, Ward is a really, really good CB so it would be a solid pick and a future starter for years to come.

I really think if we stay put at 11 and the top 4 QBs are gone, you got to try to grab one of the 2 LBs. If they are gone, I am trying to trade back. If I can’t find a partner I am going with best available whether that’s Ward, Davenport, James ect. I think TE and DT are certainly need areas as well as O-line help. I don’t like any TE’s in the first round or really even the 2nd. DT’s, as I’ve said before, are a decent class and I definitely like some of these linemen later in the draft.

TEs notes:

Goedert, South Dakota St. - good overall TE, I have late 2nd round grade

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina - best overall TE in this class; hate that he’s already 24 years old. 2nd round grade

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma - Good receiving TE, blocking is average. Early 3rd round grade

Mike Gesicki, Penn St. - Another good receiver, terrible blocker. Early 3rd round grade

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin - Solid player, no special traits. 4/5th round grade

Jordan Thomas, Miss. St. - Sleeper prospect, late round guy. Good blocker, can catch the ball.

Dalton Shultz, Stanford - need to watch more film on. I am hearing 3/4th round grades.

DTs Notes

I think Da’Ron Payne and Vita Vea are both first round picks but I’d like to trade back to select them. I wouldn’t be happy pulling the trigger on either at 11 without getting something in terms of a trade.

Taven Bryan, Harrison Phillips are both late first rounders that will contribute early in their careers.

R.J. McIntosh, Miami - I like him and his potential, could see him being a late 2nd, 3rd round guy.

B.J. Hill, N.C. St. - Solid 2nd round guy, I think he plays early in his career and will become even better as a pro.

Kendrick Norton, Miami - Mid round guy. Great potential. He flashed at times on film. Needs to be more consistent.

Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays St. - Small school guy, need to do more film on. Heard from many he’s a top 50 guy.

Derrick Nnadi, Florida St. - Another guy who flashed on film but needs to be more consistent.

O-Line Notes

Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame - He is my only 1st round tackle. I am concerned about his ability to handle the speed rush but other than that, he’s a clean prospect.

Isaiah Wynn, Georgia - I like him more as a guard, really solid player. I have an early 2nd round grade on.

Connor Williams, Texas - All the talent in the world. Injury concerns scare me. I have him somewhere in the 2nd round.

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma - No idea where he falls. Tape isn’t bad, but Combine numbers are embarrassing. More homework is needed.

Austin Corbett, Nevada - versatile lineman that should be a 2nd round target for the Dolphins. Can play multiple positions along the line.

Cole Madison, Washington St. - Played RT in college, could be a potential guard in the NFL. I like him as a late round sleeper.

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame - is my only solid 1st round interior lineman. He’s the real deal. I doubt he will be available at 11.

Billy Price, Ohio St. - First round talent with a partial torn pectoral muscle.

Will Hernandez, UTEP - Tough road grader, not a completely clean prospect but still very talented with potential. High 2nd round grade.

Braden Smith, Auburn - Pretty good overall prospect. Shown tremendous improvement throughout his career. 2/3rd round grade.

Frank Ragnow, Arkansas - I won’t make many friends saying this, I think he’s slightly overrated. That said, I do think he’s a 2/3rd round guy and a potential starter for many years in the NFL.

Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech - Another potential starter for many years. I would run to the podium to draft him in the 3rd or 4th round.

James Daniels, Iowa - One of the top interior linemen. Very solid player. 2nd round grade.