Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

James White now the last pick remaining from Patriots’ 2014 draft class - Pats Pulpit

With Cameron Fleming’s free-agent exit, New England’s nine-man draft class of 2014 is down to one.





Robby Anderson Found the Deep Ball at Elite Levels in 2017 - Gang Green Nation

Robby Anderson broke out in his sophomore year, emerging as the Jets’ leading receiver with 941 yards; also leading them in receiving touchdowns with 7.

He played a big part in facilitating Josh...





Zay Jones won't face discipline from Buffalo Bills for bizarre Los Angeles incident - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said he hadn't heard of any punishment from the league yet

AFC NORTH:

Is the pressure rising on GM Ozzie Newsome to deliver in 2018 NFL Draft? - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens are seemingly at a crossroad. For only the second time in franchise history, Baltimore has missed the playoffs three or more consecutive seasons. The last time this happened was from...





Bud Dupree’s potential 5th year option is all about High Risk vs. High Reward for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands, and it revolves around the risk and reward of Bud Dupree’s 5th year option.





Bengals rising player rankings: Who is Cincinnati’s No. 2 young talent? - Cincy Jungle

The CincyJungle community voted William Jackson #1, so who is ranked #2?





Odell Beckham Jr. linked to Browns in latest trade rumors - Dawgs By Nature

The star receiver may be being shopped by the New York Giants and the Browns could be in the running for his services

AFC SOUTH:

2018 NFL Draft: Texans Have Second-Least Amount Of Draft Capital In League - Battle Red Blog

But not the least!





Should the Titans go ‘best player available’ or address need at the top of the draft? - Music City Miracles

A case for why there is only one position that should be under consideration at 25.





2018 NFL season odds: Jaguars not favorites to win AFC South - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars went to the AFC Championship last year and were one bad quarter away from playing in the Super Bowl.

But that doesn’t matter to BetOnline.ag, who currently has the Houston...





Colts Not Interested in Offers for Quarterback Jacoby Brissett - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis turned down two offers for Brissett’s services

AFC WEST:

Report: Broncos to have massive Washington nose tackle Vita Vea in for a visit/workout - Mile High Report

The potential top 15 pick will have a pre-draft visit/workout with the Broncos.





A Look Around the AFC West After the Free Agency Frenzy - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a quiet approach this offseason, how does that compare to their division rivals?





Listen: Jon Gruden sees Jordy Nelson as ‘legacy type player’ for Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

Jon Gruden hopped on Sirius XM NFL radio today and had a view things to say about the team’s recent free agent addition of former Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

.@Raiders HC Jon...





Could the addition of Chiefs’ Watkins mean more kick returns for Hill? - Arrowhead Pride

The addition of wide receiver Sammy Watkins (on paper) looks like it will make the 2018 Chiefs offense one of the best in the league.

But is there an important aspect of the move that we may be...

NFC EAST:

How the Giants could pay Odell Beckham Jr. without breaking their bank in 2018 - Big Blue View

Pay Odell now? It’s certainly possible if a few things fall into place





Grading New Eagles Wide Receiver Mike Wallace - Bleeding Green Nation

Veteran players know where to go for a legitimate shot at getting a Super Bowl ring before they hang up the cleats. This was the case with newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles WR Mike Wallace. Citing...





Report: Cowboys have “had talks with” La’el Collins about moving back to guard - Blogging The Boys

With the signing of Cam Fleming, is a return to guard imminent for La’el Collins.





Is Dallas Goedert A Luxury Pick Or A Smart Investment For The Future Of The Redskins TE Position? - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2018 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Redskins

NFC NORTH:

Packers Free Agency: WR Allen Robinson almost came to Green Bay before signing with Bears - Acme Packing Company

The Packers apparently were one of the final two teams in the running for the top free agent wideout.





Detroit Lions schedule official visit with Wesley OG Matthew Gono - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have scheduled a visit with one of the most athletic small school offensive linemen in the draft.





Mitchell Trubisky ranked the 14th best QB in 2017 - Windy City Gridiron

Only one NFL North quarterback ranked higher than Chicago Bears’ rookie Mitchell Trubisky in 2017.





Ted Mock 2.0: Mock Harder - Daily Norseman

Hi kids, and welcome to Ted Mock 2.0: Mock Harder. I’m still not a fan of mock drafts, and probably never will be. But you guys like them, and even though they’re completely pointless, it’s a fun*...

NFC SOUTH:

Mel Kiper Admits He Got the Saints 2017 Draft Class Wrong - Canal Street Chronicles

Pigs do fly.





The Atlanta Falcons have only one month left to get ready for the NFL Draft - The Falcoholic

Fact: Thomas Dimitroffs toenails clip themselves





Assessing the Carolina Panthers’ additions and subtractions at 5 key positions - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have both lost and added players at defensive tackle, cornerback, safety, wide receiver and guard. Does the team actually look better on paper?





Buccaneers re-sign Adam Gettis - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers are bringing back offensive lineman Adam Gettis.

NFC WEST:

49ers’ Pierre Garcon on Rams’ additions: ‘They still can’t stop us’ - Niners Nation

Garcon is confident he and Marquise Goodwin can get it done next year, despite the addition of Ndamukong Suh and a slew of other high-caliber players by Los Angeles.





How would you rank the Arizona Cardinals free agent offseason moves? - Revenge of the Birds

How would you rank the Arizona Cardinals free agent moves so far?





Seahawks’ D.J. Fluker contract comes with $1.4 million cap hit in 2018 - Field Gulls

John Schneider struck an affordable deal with the Seahawks’ new top guard headed into the NFL Draft





LA Rams: Tempering expectations with reality - Turf Show Times

What the Suh Trade Does and Doesn’t Do