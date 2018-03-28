Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
James White now the last pick remaining from Patriots’ 2014 draft class - Pats Pulpit
With Cameron Fleming’s free-agent exit, New England’s nine-man draft class of 2014 is down to one.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Robby Anderson Found the Deep Ball at Elite Levels in 2017 - Gang Green Nation
Robby Anderson broke out in his sophomore year, emerging as the Jets’ leading receiver with 941 yards; also leading them in receiving touchdowns with 7.
He played a big part in facilitating Josh...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Zay Jones won't face discipline from Buffalo Bills for bizarre Los Angeles incident - Buffalo Rumblings
Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said he hadn't heard of any punishment from the league yet
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Is the pressure rising on GM Ozzie Newsome to deliver in 2018 NFL Draft? - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens are seemingly at a crossroad. For only the second time in franchise history, Baltimore has missed the playoffs three or more consecutive seasons. The last time this happened was from...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Bud Dupree’s potential 5th year option is all about High Risk vs. High Reward for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands, and it revolves around the risk and reward of Bud Dupree’s 5th year option.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals rising player rankings: Who is Cincinnati’s No. 2 young talent? - Cincy Jungle
The CincyJungle community voted William Jackson #1, so who is ranked #2?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Odell Beckham Jr. linked to Browns in latest trade rumors - Dawgs By Nature
The star receiver may be being shopped by the New York Giants and the Browns could be in the running for his services
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2018 NFL Draft: Texans Have Second-Least Amount Of Draft Capital In League - Battle Red Blog
But not the least!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Should the Titans go ‘best player available’ or address need at the top of the draft? - Music City Miracles
A case for why there is only one position that should be under consideration at 25.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2018 NFL season odds: Jaguars not favorites to win AFC South - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars went to the AFC Championship last year and were one bad quarter away from playing in the Super Bowl.
But that doesn’t matter to BetOnline.ag, who currently has the Houston...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Not Interested in Offers for Quarterback Jacoby Brissett - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis turned down two offers for Brissett’s services
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Broncos to have massive Washington nose tackle Vita Vea in for a visit/workout - Mile High Report
The potential top 15 pick will have a pre-draft visit/workout with the Broncos.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
A Look Around the AFC West After the Free Agency Frenzy - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a quiet approach this offseason, how does that compare to their division rivals?
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Listen: Jon Gruden sees Jordy Nelson as ‘legacy type player’ for Raiders - Silver And Black Pride
Jon Gruden hopped on Sirius XM NFL radio today and had a view things to say about the team’s recent free agent addition of former Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Jordy Nelson.
.@Raiders HC Jon...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Could the addition of Chiefs’ Watkins mean more kick returns for Hill? - Arrowhead Pride
The addition of wide receiver Sammy Watkins (on paper) looks like it will make the 2018 Chiefs offense one of the best in the league.
But is there an important aspect of the move that we may be...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
How the Giants could pay Odell Beckham Jr. without breaking their bank in 2018 - Big Blue View
Pay Odell now? It’s certainly possible if a few things fall into place
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Grading New Eagles Wide Receiver Mike Wallace - Bleeding Green Nation
Veteran players know where to go for a legitimate shot at getting a Super Bowl ring before they hang up the cleats. This was the case with newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles WR Mike Wallace. Citing...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys have “had talks with” La’el Collins about moving back to guard - Blogging The Boys
With the signing of Cam Fleming, is a return to guard imminent for La’el Collins.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Is Dallas Goedert A Luxury Pick Or A Smart Investment For The Future Of The Redskins TE Position? - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven takes a look at 2018 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Redskins
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Free Agency: WR Allen Robinson almost came to Green Bay before signing with Bears - Acme Packing Company
The Packers apparently were one of the final two teams in the running for the top free agent wideout.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions schedule official visit with Wesley OG Matthew Gono - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions have scheduled a visit with one of the most athletic small school offensive linemen in the draft.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Mitchell Trubisky ranked the 14th best QB in 2017 - Windy City Gridiron
Only one NFL North quarterback ranked higher than Chicago Bears’ rookie Mitchell Trubisky in 2017.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Ted Mock 2.0: Mock Harder - Daily Norseman
Hi kids, and welcome to Ted Mock 2.0: Mock Harder. I’m still not a fan of mock drafts, and probably never will be. But you guys like them, and even though they’re completely pointless, it’s a fun*...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Mel Kiper Admits He Got the Saints 2017 Draft Class Wrong - Canal Street Chronicles
Pigs do fly.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Atlanta Falcons have only one month left to get ready for the NFL Draft - The Falcoholic
Fact: Thomas Dimitroffs toenails clip themselves
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Assessing the Carolina Panthers’ additions and subtractions at 5 key positions - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have both lost and added players at defensive tackle, cornerback, safety, wide receiver and guard. Does the team actually look better on paper?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers re-sign Adam Gettis - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers are bringing back offensive lineman Adam Gettis.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers’ Pierre Garcon on Rams’ additions: ‘They still can’t stop us’ - Niners Nation
Garcon is confident he and Marquise Goodwin can get it done next year, despite the addition of Ndamukong Suh and a slew of other high-caliber players by Los Angeles.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
How would you rank the Arizona Cardinals free agent offseason moves? - Revenge of the Birds
How would you rank the Arizona Cardinals free agent moves so far?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks’ D.J. Fluker contract comes with $1.4 million cap hit in 2018 - Field Gulls
John Schneider struck an affordable deal with the Seahawks’ new top guard headed into the NFL Draft
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams: Tempering expectations with reality - Turf Show Times
What the Suh Trade Does and Doesn’t Do