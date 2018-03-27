Could the Dolphins have interest in Clive Walford after TE release by Raiders?

Former University of Miami tight end Clive Walford has been released by the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 2015 third-round pick has caught 70 passes in his career, picking up 768 yards with six touchdowns, but was limited to 13 games played last year and only caught nine passes for 80 yards. He was relegated to the third tight end on the roster, playing behind Jared Cook and Kee Smith for the Raiders.

He ended the season on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion.

Schefter remarks that the market for Walford should ensure he is signed by a new team quickly.

Could that new team be the Miami Dolphins? A Miami native who graduated from Glades Central High School in Belle Glade before attending the University of Miami, Walford could be added as compeition with MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby for the top spot on the tight end depth chart. His addition might not solidify the position, with the Dolphins still looking for a top tight end either in a trade or in the NFL Draft, but he could at least become depth.