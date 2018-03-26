New York Giants sign safety Michael Thomas

The Dolphins are losing one of their best special teams players from the past five seasons.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the New York Giants have signed defensive back Michael Thomas to a two-year deal. Thomas had been with the Dolphins since 2013 and had routinely been the team’s greatest asset on special teams. In fact, Pro Football Focus named Michael Thomas as its All-Pro special teamer for the 2017 season. Thomas also played an important role in the defensive backfield. Over the past three seasons, he started 23 games while filling in at safety and nickel corner.

Thomas’ most important contributions to Miami came in the form of his leadership off the field. He was named as a team captain two years in a row and was also among the most charitable athletes in the Miami community. Without a doubt, his presence in the locker room and around South Florida will be missed as he takes his talents to New York.