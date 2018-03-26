Dolphins showing interest in two of the draft’s top running backs.

The Georgia Bulldogs held their pro day last Wednesday, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke was in attendance to watch potential first-round draft pick Roquan Smith, among others. But according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins were doing their due diligence on two of the drafts top running backs.

According to a club source present here with the Dolphins brass at the NFL annual meeting, the Dolphins are continuing their search to upgrade the running back corps despite the Gore addition. And one place the Dolphins have looked as a good place to shop for the need is the University of Georgia, where both Sony Michel and Nick Chubb offer talents NFL teams value.

Both running backs have the potential to be superstars at the next level, and would help a Dolphins’ offense that struggled mightily in 2017. While most draft analysts prefer Sony Michel, Nick Chubb was considered one of the top backs in the country, until a knee injury sidelined him for most of the 2015 season. Last year, Chubb rushed for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns. His Georgia teammate Sony Michel, rushed for 1,227 and 16 touchdowns.

Whether you prefer Nick Chubb or Sony Michel, one thing is for certain, both backs would be the perfect compliment to Kenyan Drake for years to come.