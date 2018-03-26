Dolphins showing interest in former Washington State QB Luke Falk.

The Miami Dolphins have done plenty to address the quarterback position this offseason both through free agency and preparing for the NFL Draft. Executive VP of Football Operations Mike Tannenabum signed veteran passer and former Adam Gase pupil Brock Osweiler to a one-year contract while also re-signing young gunslinger David Fales, both of whom will compete to backup Ryan Tannehill next season.

The team’s scouts have also kept their eye on the top signal callers in this year’s draft class. Miami’s interest in former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield has been well documented, but he’s not the only quarterback that the team has been keeping tabs on.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins attended the Pro Day of former Washington State QB Luke Falk and came away impressed enough to plan for scouts to attend special session with him on March 28.

Falk is expected to be a day two draft pick with plenty of traits that are making general managers around the league begin to take him seriously as a potential franchise starter. He has impeccable mechanics and beautiful touch on outside throws. However, his limited mobility and questionable deep ball accuracy are keeping him from being mentioned among this year’s upper echelon of quarterbacks. With all of that said, the Dolphins are clearly looking for a young project to sit behind Ryan Tannehill and learn Adam Gase’s system. Falk could be just the guy Gase is looking for.