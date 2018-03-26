The Splash Zone 3/26/18: Should Dolphins Target Mason Rudolph?

The Miami Dolphins are going to miss out on the draft’s top quarterbacks by the time the team picks at #11. Unless they trade up, which will cost quite a bit. The Dolphins would like to add a quarterback through the draft, but he’ll either be a day 2 or day 3 pick. The Dolphins have met with Mason Rudolph who is expected to go in round 2, but may require a trade up if the team wants him.

2018 NFL Draft: Dolphins might look to Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph | The Daily Dolphin

If the Dolphins are boxed out from getting one of the top four quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class, they’ll turn their attention to the next tier. The best of that bunch might be Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph. As far as consolation prizes go, Rudolph’s not bad.

Stephen Ross

NFL owners meeting: Stephen Ross, Dolphins prominent in discussions | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—The NFL’s annual meeting is underway at the Ritz-Carlton in suburban Orlando, and the Dolphins will be in the spotlight. In addition to coach Adam Gase and vice president Mike Tannenbaum taking questions for the first time since unloading some of the team’s biggest stars, owner ...

Dolphins Running Backs

5 Things To Know About Frank Gore

Dolphins Tight Ends

2018 NFL Draft: Can Mark Andrews be Miami Dolphins’ TE answer? | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS — As now, the Miami Dolphins don't have a starting tight end. And as of now, there really aren't many great tight end options available in free agency.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins audition kickers, will visit with top safety | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Dolphins draft, cap and free agent notes.

The Splash Zone 3/25/18: Adding Brock Osweiler Changes Nothing - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Draft: Can the Miami Dolphins finally find their tight end answer? - The Phinsider

Julius Thomas. Dion Sims. Jordan Cameron. Charles Clay. Michael Egnew. Anthony Fasano. Mickey Shuler. Joey Haynos. David Martin. Ernest Wilford. Justin Peelle. Aaron Halterman. Randy McMichael.

2...

2018 NFL Draft Prospects: Dolphins linebackers have to cover tight ends - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have struggled with finding a linebacker capable of covering a tight end for way too long. In a division that features Rob Gronkowski, that is a horrible issue to have. Every...

Jets rescind offer to Ndamukong Suh - The Phinsider

The New York Jets were reported to have made the largest offer on the table for free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Now, however, the Jets have pulled that offer off the table, according to...