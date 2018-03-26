Ndamukong Suh signs with Rams for one-year

The Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in order to free $17 million in salary cap space on June 2. The move made Suh an immediate free agent, with multiple teams interested in landing the five-time Pro Bowl player. Suh was reported to be considering offers from the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets.

The Jets, who were said to have made the largest offer, rescinded their contract offer.

On Monday, Suh agreed to terms with the Rams. The deal is a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Rams will now feature a defensive line that includes Suh and Aaron Donald, giving them an incredible tandem of defensive tackles.

In eight seasons, Suh has recorded 422 tackles, 51.5 sacks, one safety, one interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries with a touchdown. He has been named to five Pro Bowls and has been a First-Team All-Pro selection three times.

