Jets rescind offer to Ndamukong Suh

The New York Jets were reported to have made the largest offer on the table for free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Now, however, the Jets have pulled that offer off the table, according to a report from ESPN. The report indicates the statement came from Jets CEO Christopher Johnson.

Suh, the former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler, was thought to be deciding between the Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams. It now appears the list of potential landing spots for the Detroit Lions’ second overall pick from 2010 has gotten smaller.

In eight seasons, Suh has recorded 422 tackles, 51.5 sacks, one safety, one interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries with a touchdown. He has been named to five Pro Bowls and has been a First-Team All-Pro selection three times.

Miami released Suh two weeks ago, designating him a post-June 1 release. The move will give the Dolphins $17 million in salary cap relief on June 2.