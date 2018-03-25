Dolphins linebackers have to cover tight ends

The Miami Dolphins have struggled with finding a linebacker capable of covering a tight end for way too long. In a division that features Rob Gronkowski, that is a horrible issue to have. Every time the Dolphins seem to have linebackers ready to solve the problem, injuries or a decline in play seem to immediately jump up and bite them.

Is part of the problem the lack of a pass-catching, seam-threatening tight end against who to practice?

This year, the Dolphins will be looking to add a linebacker in the Draft - someone they can line up with Raekwon McMillan and Kiko Alonso, locking down the linebacker corps for at least the 2018 season. Are there coverage linebackers the team can find this year?