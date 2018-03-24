 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel teases new uniforms on social media

By Josh Houtz
NFL: International Series-Miami Dolphins Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we all know, the Dolphins will have new jerseys to start the 2018 season. How big of a change to previous years, has yet to be determined. But Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel took to social media on Saturday, and gave a sneak peak of what fans can expect.

The photo doesn’t show much, but it’s enough to get fans excited for 2018, as they anxiously await the uniforms public arrival.

