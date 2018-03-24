Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel teases new uniforms on social media

As we all know, the Dolphins will have new jerseys to start the 2018 season. How big of a change to previous years, has yet to be determined. But Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel took to social media on Saturday, and gave a sneak peak of what fans can expect.

Don’t say I never did anything for you pic.twitter.com/1muI8GEXB5 — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) March 24, 2018

The photo doesn’t show much, but it’s enough to get fans excited for 2018, as they anxiously await the uniforms public arrival.