Phinsider Radio: Looking at linebacker options for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft

This week on Phinsider Radio, we dive into the linebacker group for the upcoming draft. On the surface, it appears the Miami Dolphins are going to take a hard look at this position with a very high probability that they’ll draft one in the first round. Who though, should they pull the trigger on?

Is it Tremaine Edmunds from Virginia Tech? At 19-years-old, he’s raw, has a ton of potential and is considered by many the best linebacker in this draft. However, he’s quite tall for a prototypical linebacker and some are projecting him to play on the defensive line in the NFL. What does MC$, Sutton and Houtz think of this?

If it’s not Edmunds, is it Roquan Smith, who is the opposite of Edmunds in terms of height? He’s instinctive, polished and is a three-down linebacker from day one. Who on Phinsider Radio prefers him over Edmunds?

If not Edmunds and Smith, is it Leighton Vander Esch? He’s as disciplined as they come in terms of knowing exactly what to do on the football field, but he lacks the athleticism that Edmunds and Smith possess. Additionally, he was only a full-time starter for one year. Should the Dolphins pass on Edmunds and Smith, trade down a few spots, and pick Vander Esch?

In addition to the big three, we also talk about a few other middle round prospects who may be able to come in and make an impact. This includes Shaquem Griffin, who continues to defy all odds and prove everyone wrong.

Be sure to tune in this week on Phinsider Radio as we discuss the linebacker options for the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming NFL Draft!