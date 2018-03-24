Jets become players in Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes

The Miami Dolphins could soon be facing one of the top defensive tackles in the league twice a year - and it was a player they had on their roster for the past three seasons. According to Suh, who was speaking to Yahoo Sports, the New York Jets have jumped into the chase for the five-time Pro Bowl player. Suh told Jordan Shultz the Jets “have emerged as a serious contender,” and “ Todd Bowles/the Jets have informed Suh precisely how they envision using him.”

No visit with the Jets has been held, and the three-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle has already visited with, and is believed to be considering offers from, the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints. The Jets, however, have made the largest offer to Suh, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Suh cancelled a visit with the Oakland Raiders last week.

At age 31, is Suh looking for another large payday, or is he more inclined to join a team he sees as capable of giving him his first playoff success? Suh has only made the postseason three times in his career, with the 2011 Detroit Lions, the 2014 Lions, and the 2016 Dolphins. He has never one a playoff game.

Will Suh be headed to Gang Green and become a problem with which the Dolphins offensive line has to deal twice-a -year for the next few seasons? Will the Rams, with the lure of Los Angeles - and not being in a rebuild like the Jets appear to be - be able to overcome whatever value the Jets offered? Are the Titans and Saints able to offset the top television markets in the country?