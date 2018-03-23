Dolphins sign veteran QB Brock Osweiler

Another day, another free agent signing for the Miami Dolphins.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Brock Osweiler.

QB Brock Osweiler is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2018

Osweiler, 27, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second-round of the 2012 NFL draft. After four seasons with the Broncos, Osweiler cashed in handsomely with the Houston Texans, as a free agent in 2016. He agreed to a $72-million dollar deal with the Texans. After a disappointing season in the AFC south, Osweiler was traded away to the Cleveland Browns. Osweiler was cast aside by the lowly browns, and picked up once again by Elway and the Broncos in 2017.

During his six-year NFL career, Osweiler threw for 6,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He has started 25 games, with three different teams during that span.

Adam Gase coached Brock Osweiler during his tenure in Denver, so the Miami Dolphins head coach is familiar with the young quarterback. Osweiler will likely be brought in to compete with David Fales, as the team’s primary backup to Ryan Tannehill. One thing is for certain, he’s a cheaper option than $10-million Jay Cutler.

What are your thoughts on the Brock Osweiler signing?