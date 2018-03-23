Dolphins re-signing Sam Young

The Miami Dolphins will re-sign free agent offensive lineman Sam Young to a one-year contract, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. Young, who spent 2016 and 2017 with the Dolphins, will likely serve as the team’s swing tackle/sixth offensive lineman.

Miami has Laremy Tunsil as the starting left tackle and Ja’Wuan James as the starting right tackle. Young started six games for the Dolphins last year after James was injured.

Young has appeared in 18 games for Miami over the last two seasons with seven starts. He has been used as a tackle eligible player throughout both seasons, providing Miami with a sixth lineman in big-sets or in max-protect situations.

A sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 out of Notre Dame, Young has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a native of Coral Springs, Florida and attended St. Thomas Aquinas high School.