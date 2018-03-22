Damien Williams signs with Kansas City Chiefs

In what is essentially a trade of undrafted free agents from 2014, the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason signed wide receiver Albert Wilson from the Kansas City Chiefs and now see running back Damien Williams move from Miami to Missouri. The Dolphins had wanted to re-sign Williams, but the free agent has decided to move on to the Chiefs.

The signing was announced on Thursday by Williams’ agent.

Williams played four seasons for the Dolphins, gaining 477 yards with three touchdowns on 133 carries. He was expected to share the load last year with Kenyan Drake after the Dolphins traded away Jay Ajayi, but a shoulder injury derailed those plans, leading to Drake breaking out as the potential feature back for Miami in 2018. Williams’ shoulder is expected to be healthy by training camp in July.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal between the Chiefs and Williams is a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

For more on the signing, check out SB Nation’s Chiefs team site, Arrowhead Pride.