Dolphins hosting Brock Osweiler on free agent visit

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler on a visit, according to Sirius XM’s Craig Mish. This would be Osweiler’s first visit during this year’s free agency period. The second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012, Osweiler played for Dolphins head coach Adam Gase who was the Denver quarterbacks coach in 2012 and their offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

The Dolphins are looking for a backup quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill, who is returning from a torn ACL.

Osweiler played with the Broncos through the 2015 season before moving to the Houston Texans on a four-year, $72-million contract, with $37 million guaranteed in the first two years of the deal. He was traded before the 2017 season, heading to the Cleveland Browns, but was released at the end of the preseason. Osweiler returned to the Broncos on a one-year, $775,000 contract, taking the league minimum from the Broncos and leaving the rest of the $16 million guaranteed he was still owed to come from the Browns.

The former Arizona State quarterback has thrown for 6,171 yards in his career, with a 59.2 percent completion rate with 31 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, and a 76.5 career passer rating.