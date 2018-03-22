Dolphins Hosting Running Back Frank Gore

The Miami Dolphins are looking for a veteran to add to their running back room to help mentor Kenyan Drake. The team is hosting running back Frank Gore today, the former Miami Hurricane standout.

Former Colts’ RB Frank Gore, a standout in college at Miami, is visiting today with the Miami Dolphins, per source. Could be a fitting place to finish a HOF career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

The Dolphins met with DeMarco Murray earlier in the week, but there has been no deal yet. So the team is looking at other options and looking at Gore.

Gore has been a star in this league since he entered the NFL back in 2005. He is looking to play in his 14th season and why not end it where it began?

With the Colts last season, at the age of 34, Gore rushed for 961 yards and 3 touchdowns. He can pass block, catch out of the backfield, and has played in all 16 games the past seven season.