Dolphins sign Frank Gore to 1-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent running back Frank Gore on Thursday. Gore had been meeting with the team earlier in the day, and now will stay with the team, likely finishing his career with his hometown NFL club.

Gore, a native of Coconut Grove and a product of Coral Gable High School and the University of Miami, was a 2005 third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent ten years with the 49ers, earning five Pro Bowl appearances in that time. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, playing the past three years there.

He has 14,026 career rushing yards, fifth all-time and just 75 yards from surpassing Curtis Martin for fourth. He has 3,226 carries with a 4.3 yards per attempt average and 77 touchdowns. In his three years with the Colts, he average 3.8 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns - breaking the 1,000-yard mark in 2016 and topping 960 in 2015 and 2017.

Gore provides depth at the running back position, signing on the same day the Dolphins saw Damien Williams, their former running back, sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami will likely look to Gore to provide mentoring to a young running back group as well as spell starter Kenyan Drake when necessary.