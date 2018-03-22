Miami Dolphins 2018 seven-round mock draft 2.0

The Miami Dolphins’ major free agency moves this year appear to be fairly well completed. The team has around $8 million in salary cap space remaining, with an additional $17 million coming on June 2. With free agency slowing down, the next major item on the NFL schedule is the Draft, which will take place late next month. Where will the Dolphins be looking when it comes to the selection process?

To answer that question, I ran another FanSpeak.com On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator. I considered the Dolphins’ needs right now to include linebacker, tight end, running back, quarterback, and defensive tackle. I used CBS’ Chris Trapasso’s “big board” to set up the mock, and selected to have the other 31 teams use select random big boards.

(I am using the premium version of the On the Clock simulator.)

Here are my results:

First Round

The top ten picks left me with some different options. Sam Darnold was selected first by the Cleveland Browns, with Josh Rosen going second to the New York Giants, Lamar Jackson third to the New York Jets, Bradley Chubb was fourth to the Browns, and Roquan Smith was fifth to the Denver Broncos. The Indianapolis Colts picked up Minkah Fitzpatrick with the sixth pick, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Quenton Nelson, the Chicago Bears selected Saquon Barkley, the San Francisco 49ers picked Derwin James, and the Oakland Raiders rounded out the top ten with Courtland Sutton.

That left me with some options, but a couple of the players - particularly Smith - that I really would like to select are off the board. Based on how this is playing out, that really gives me two choices, either defensive tackle Vita Vea or linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. I would love to be able to pick both, and think both fill needs for the Dolphins. I will lean away from Vea because the Dolphins seem like they have a better set of starters at defensive tackle than they have a trio of starters at linebacker.

With the 11th overall selection, the Miami Dolphin pick Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker, Virginia Tech.

Second Round

In the second round, the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers both made trade offers to me, looking to grab the 10th pick in the round. The Steelers offered the 28th pick in the second- and third-rounds, as well as the 11th pick in the fifth round. The Titans, which I accepted, gave me the 25th pick in the second-, third-, and fourth-rounds.

When the Dolphins came back up on the clock, there were a few players who were tempting. James Daniels, center, Iowa as a definite possibility, as were running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, both from Georgia. Instead, I could not pass on a player who was surprisingly still available, even if this doubles down on the same position from the first round.

With the 57th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Rashaan Evans, linebacker, Alabama.

Third Round

The third round gives me two options to add players thanks to the trade with the Titans. With the ninth pick in the round, there were a few players who definitely jumped out as options for the Dolphins. Tight end Mark Andrews from Oklahoma is near the top of the big board and could be the pick, but his lack of blocking ability is worrisome. Center Bradley Bozeman, who for some reason was not invited to the Scouting Combine, is definitely a consideration here. As the clock winds down on the pick, I took a shot at a small school tight end who could become something special.

With the 73rd overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Dallas Goedert, tight end, South Dakota State.

When the 25th pick of the round came up on the clock. Bozeman was still on the board and nearly became the pick. However, I decided to take a shot at a player who could be used either as a depth option or push for a starters role down the road.

With the 89th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Carlton Davis, cornerback, Auburn.

Fourth Round

The fourth round again provided two trade options, one from the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to the 24th pick, providing Kansas City with the 31st pick in the round and the 35th pick of the sixth round. The Philadelphia Eagles offered the 30th and 32nd pick in the round for the 25th pick. I took that trade, increasing the Dolphins’ number of picks in the fourth round. I now held the 23rd, 30, 31st, and 32nd pick in the fourth round.

With the 23rd pick, I considered LSU center Will Clapp and running back Nyheim Hines from NC State. I decided to go with a running back who could become a starter eventually, but would seem to be better fit to be a complimentary back behind Kenyan Drake.

With the 123rd overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Rashaad Penny, running back, San Diego State.

Now the fun begins. The Dolphins have no fifth-round pick in this projection, but that have three straight picks near the end of the fourth round. First of that group, I grab the developmental quarterback to put behind Ryan Tannehill, The second pick gives Miami a depth defensive tackle that can be added to the rotation and should be a immediate run-stopper. Finally, even with the two linebacker picks earlier in the Draft, the talent and potential for Griffin is too much to allow to pass.

With the 130th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Mike White, quarterback, Western Kentucky.

With the 131st overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Kendrick Norton, defensive tackle, Miami.

With the 132nd overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Shaquem Griffin, linebacker, UCF.

Sixth Round

Sitting out all of the fifth round and most of the sixth round has changed the draft board a lot. Running back Bo Scarbrough was a consideration here, but he does not have the best pass catching ability, which makes me think the Dolphins will shy away from him. I have not addressed the offensive line as of yet, so I will change that with a player who has been compared to new Dolphins guard Josh Sitton, and can be used as depth this year as he continues to develop.

With the 209th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Tony Adams, guard, North Carolina State.

Seventh Round

The Dolphins hold the ninth and 11th picks in this round, so I am looking primarily for depth options here, with the potential to grab a surprise contributor. I am going to double down on the offensive line with the first of those picks, adding a player who could be flexed to guard from the center position he played in college.

With the 227th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Mason Cole, center, Michigan.

To close out the Dolphins’ 2018 Draft, I am adding a developmental tight end who has plenty of talent, but needs to work on technique before being relied on with regular playing time.

With the 229th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Christopher Herndon IV, tight end, Miami.

I thought I was done with the Draft, but then decided to try to make a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, grabbing their 32nd pick in the round and giving them a 2019 seventh-round pick. Basically, I saw a player that could make a lot of sense for the Dolphins in the post-Jarvis Landry era. Miami added two slot receivers this offseason, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, but getting another player who they can develop to take over that role eventually seems like a good option here.

With the 250th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Braxton Berrios, wide receiver, Miami.

Recap

Round 1 - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Round 2 - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Round 3a - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Round 3b - Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

Round 4a - Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

Round 4b - Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Round 4c - Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

Round 4d - Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

Round 6 - Tony Adams, G, NC State

Round 7a - Mason Cole, C, Michigan

Round 7b - Christopher Herndon IV, TE, Miami

Round 7c - Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

You can check out how the full draft unfolded here.