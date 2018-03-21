Dolphins holding private workout with Baker Mayfield

The Miami Dolphins flirtations with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield continues on Wednesday with the team holding a private workout with the Heisman Trophy winner, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. The Dolphins have been linked to the quarterback throughout much of the build up to this year’s NFL Draft.

This news comes a week after the Dolphins and Mayfield were unable to have a private dinner prior to the quarterback’s March 14th pro day.

It is uncertain how real the Dolphins interest in Mayfield is, after the team committed to Ryan Tannehill for the forseeable future. The price tag to move up to draft Mayfield would be steep, but if Miami believes he’s the “one”, the time is now to draft their quarterback of the future.

The Dolphins would likely have to make a trade up in the selection process to land Mayfield, who could be a top-five selection. Head coach Adam Gase is believed to really like Mayfield, but would likely look at him as the backup to Ryan Tannehill for at least 2018.

Mortensen’s report continues the overt linkage of the Dolphins and Mayfield. The question is, are these reports genuine interest for the Dolphins, or is the team continuing to allow these reports in order to smokescreen their real first-round pick target?