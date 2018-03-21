Ndamukong Suh visiting with Oakland Raiders

When Ndamukong Suh hit free agency before the 2015 season, there were several teams chasing the four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, with the Miami Dolphins essentially locking him up before the legal tampering period ended. Suh and Miami agreed to a six-year, $114-million contract.

This year, with the Dolphins releasing Suh, the free agency period seems to be a little more deliberate for Suh. He has already visited with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Tennessee Titans. There is reportedly interest from the Seattle Seahawks to bring in the now five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. On Wednesday, however, Suh is meeting with the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders and Suh seem to make a lot of sense, and they did chase him back in 2015 before Miami locked him down. Not only does Suh’s nasty streak seem to fit the silver-and-black, Suh seems like the exact type of player former Raiders coach turned current Raiders coach Jon Gruden would want. Suh plugging up the middle of the Raiders defensive line would give Gruden the throw-back look he covets.

The Dolphins host the Raiders during the 2018 season.