Free agent safety Michael Thomas visits with Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the Miami Dolphins’ greatest assets on and off over the field over the past few seasons may not be returning next season.

According to Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, 29-year old safety Michael Thomas visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, though he left without signing a deal. Thomas has been one of the league’s best special teams players over the past few seasons and even made Pro Football Focus’ All Pro Team because of his play. Since 2013, Thomas has also provided depth in the defensive backfield for Miami, as he’s started 25 games over the past five seasons at safety.

In the locker room and around the community, Thomas is seen as one of the team’s most important leaders. He was appointed special teams captain last season and is a vocal advocate at many charity events in the local area.

Thomas clearly likes being a Dolphin, as he turned down a multi-year offer last offseason from another team to take a team-friendly one-year contract from the Dolphins. However, it remains to be seen whether the front office will be able to bring back the team’s valuable leader once again.