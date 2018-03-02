What is your reaction to Dolphins trade for Robert Quinn? Grade the trade

The Miami Dolphins have traded for defensive end Robert Quinn, according to multiple reports, starting with Adam Schefter. The move sends a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Quinn, along with the two teams swapping sixth-round selections.

The Dolphins add a talented edge rusher who is only 27-years-old. It was, however, not a move most people would have said was likely to be made, given the Dolphins already have Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, Charles Harris, Cameron Malveaux, and Jonathan Woodard (futures contract) on the roster. The surprise move adds to an impressive pass rush capability - but it also adds an expensive contract to the roster. Miami likely will restructure the contract as part of the trade, adding years to the two remaining on the current deal, while bringing down the $11.4 million cap hit they likely would have to absorb if they do not re-do the deal.

How do you grade the trade?