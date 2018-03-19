Does a diverse offense necessarily equal a better offense?

It is no surprise that as the NFL has driven into a pass happy league with rules tailored to the offense that many teams are focusing more on that side of the ball than fielding an elite defense. With that being said, the rise of the runningback position has taken a different course as teams are choosing to implement committees of two or three backs instead of having a bell cow at the position. While many teams are focusing on having a lot of depth at offensive skill positions, are there any clear statistical differences between teams that spread the ball out to several skill players and teams that focus on two or three major players?

For this analysis the teams we will be focusing on are:

New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns.

*To qualify for the list runners must have at least 75 carries and receivers must have at least 40 receptions.

New England Patriots (13-3) 394.2 YPG (1st) 28.6 PPG (2nd)

Runners (2) Receivers (4)

Dion Lewis (180), Mike Gillislee (104) Rob Gronkowski (69), Brandin Cooks (65), Danny Amendola (61), James White (56)

New Orleans Saints (11-5) 391.2 YPG (2nd) 28.0 PPG (4th)

Runners (2) Receivers (4)

Mark Ingram (230), Alvin Kamara (120) `Michael Thomas (104), Alvin Kamara (81), Mark Ingram (58), Ted Ginn (53)

Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3) 377.9 YPG (3rd) 25.4 PPG (8th)

Runners (1) Receivers (5)

Le'Veon Bell (321) Antonio Brown (101), Le'Veon Bell (85), JuJu Smith-Schuster (58), Martavis Bryant (50), Jesse James (43)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) 376.6 YPG (4th) 22.2 PPG (13th)

Runners (1) Receivers (4)

Melvin Gordon (284) Keenan Allen (102), Melvin Gordon (58), Hunter Henry (45), Tyrell Williams (43)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) 375.4 YPG (5th) 25.9 PPG (6th)

Runners (1) Receivers (4)

Kareem Hunt (272) Travis Kelce (83), Tyreek Hill (75), Kareem Hunt (53), Albert Wilson (42)

Miami Dolphins (6-10) 307.7 YPG (25th) 17.6 YPG (28th)

Runners (2) Receivers (4)

Jay Ajayi (138), Kenyan Drake (133) Jarvis Landry (112), Kenny Stills (58), DeVante Parker (57), Julius Thomas (41)

Los Angeles Rams (11-5) 361.5 YPG (10th) 29.9 PPG (1st)

Runners (1) Receivers (3)

Todd Gurley II (279) Todd Gurley II (64), Cooper Kupp (62), Robert Woods (56)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) 365.8 YPG (7th) 28.6 PPG (3rd)

Runners (1) Receivers (3)

LeGarrette Blount (173) Zach Ertz (74), Nelson Agholor (62), Alshon Jeffery (57)

*Corey Clement had 74 carries and Jay Ajayi had 70 carries with Philadelphia but was over the 75 carry min.

New York Jets (5-11) 305.3 YPG (28th) 18.6 PPG (24th)

Runners (3) Receivers (3)

Bilal Powell (178), Matt Forte (103), Elijah McGuire (88) Jermaine Kearse (65), Robby Anderson (63), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (50)

Buffalo Bills (9-7) 302.6 YPG (29th) 18.9 PPG (22nd)

Runners (2) Receivers (2)

LeSean McCoy (287), Tyrod Taylor (84) LeSean McCoy (59), Charles Clay (49)

Chicago Bears (5-11) 287.4 YPG (30th) 16.5 PPG (29th)

Runners (2) Receivers (2)

Jordan Howard (276), Tarik Cohen (87) Kendall Wright (59), Tarik Cohen (53)

Indianapolis Colts (4-12) 284.6 YPG (31st) 16.4 (30th)

Runners (2) Receivers (2)

Frank Gore (261), Marlon Mack (93) Jack Doyle (80), TY Hilton (57)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-9) 280.5 YPG (32nd) 18.1 PPG (26th)

Runners (2) Receivers (4)

Joe Mixon (178), Giovani Bernard (105) AJ Green (75), Brandon LaFell (52), Giovani Bernard (43), Tyler Kroft (42)

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6) 365.9 YPG (6th) 26.1 PPG (5th)

Runners (2) Receivers (2)

Leonard Fournette (268), Chris Ivory (112) Marqise Lee (56), Keelan Cole (42) *Allen Hurns (39)

New York Giants (3-13) 314.3 YPG (21st) 15.4 PPG (31st)

Runners (2) Receivers (3)

Orleans Darkwa (171), Wayne Gallman (111) Evan Engram (64), Sterling Shepard (59), Shane Vereen (44)

Cleveland Browns (0-16) 308.9 YPG (24th) 14.6 PPG (32nd)

Runners (3) Receivers (1)

Isaiah Crowell (206), Duke Johnson (82) DeShone Kizer (77) Duke Johnson (74)

To classify a diverse offense we can start by going with teams that have at least three runners or at least four receivers on the list. Under these standards the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints qualify which is 9 out of our 16 teams.

Winning Percentage of "Diverse" Offenses: (72-72) 0.500 and 4 playoff teams

Winning Percentage of Non-"Diverse" Offenses: (57-55) 0.509 and 4 playoff teams

Average Yards Per Game and Points Per Game Diverse Offenses: 346.41 YPG; 22.12 PPG

Average Yards Per Game and Points Per Game Non-Diverse Offenses: 326.01 YPG; 21.67 PPG

The winning percentage is slightly higher for non-diverse offenses, but it is clear that diverse offenses are superior in yards and points per game. While this is a relatively small sample size it does show us that diverse offenses are usually better especially when compared to their non-diverse counterparts.

***All statistics are from ESPN and Pro Football Reference***