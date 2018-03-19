Mike Pouncey signs with Chargers

Former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Monday. Pouncey, who was released by the Dolphins after he requested the move, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection after being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He missed 11 games during the 2016 season, but returned to play in all 16 games for the Dolphins last year.

We've agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Center Mike Pouncey. pic.twitter.com/LhaJTIusGW — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 19, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers and Pouncey agreed to a two-year, $15-million contract, with $10 million fully guaranteed. He will account for $2 million in dead money for the Dolphins this season, saving the team $7 million.

In seven seasons with the Dolphins, Pouncey appears in 93 games, all starts, beginning with his rookie season in 2011. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2013, then was asked to move to guard for 2014, where he earned his second Pro Bowl berth. He again made the league’s all-star event in 2015 after returning to center. Hip issues have forced him to miss games in four of the last five seasons, but he still has appeared in over 83 percent of the possible games for the Dolphins in that span.

