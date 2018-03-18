Patriots trade for Cordarrelle Patterson

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports. The Pardon My Take podcast was first with the report, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots sent the Raiders a fifth-round draft pick while the Raiders will also send the Patriots a sixth-round pick.

Patterson was a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, playing four years with the team. He was inconsistent at best with the Vikings, catching 132 passes for 1,316 yards with seven touchdowns in that span. He was named to two Pro Bowls and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection in Minnesota as a returner. In 2017, Patterson caught 31 passes for 309 yards with the Raiders, along with 19 kick returns for a 28.3-yards-per-return average.

The Raiders signed Patterson last offseason as a free agent, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million deal at the time. He will account for around $3.25 million against the salary cap for the Patriots, with the Raiders seeing no dead money.

