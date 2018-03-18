The Miami Juice is Gone



Yes. We have lost our heart of the team: Jarvis 'Juice' Landry. The Miami Dolphins made a decision that angered plenty of the fan-base. These fans understand *correct that* are used to having their best players leave the team.

Just in the last 10 years one can see that no picks have ever stuck around. Vontae Davis, Sean Smith, Olivier Vernon, Paul Soliai, Jay Ajayi, and the list goes on.

Just recently we have traded a player that stood for hope in South Florida. A man who would take two cornerbacks and a linebacker and push through them for a touchdown. A soldier who would motivate not only the team, but every fan. With him on the field, we always had a chance. Now who do we get in return? Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola.

Now don't get me wrong, these are two very solid wide-receivers in Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. Amendola having the championship pedigree and clutch attribute that was so important to the New England Patriots Super Bowl teams and Wilson having the tenacious 'chip on your shoulder' slot receiver attitude that one could affiliate with Landry.

One thing is for certain though, neither of these players are going to bring the excitement that Landry offered the Miami fans. Pure Heart. Using every ounce of energy to get the next yard.

He will be missed, but never forgotten. As it was with Dwyane Wade when he left Miami, Jarvis will always have a key under the mat.