New York Jets trade up in Draft, likely positioning for a top quarterback

The AFC East will be a busy division early in the 2018 NFL Draft. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills all hold a pick in the top 12 selections, while the New England Patriots will have to wait until the 31st overall pick after making yet another Super Bowl appearance. The Jets held the sixth pick in the first round, until they made a move with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will jump from the sixth position to the third-overall pick, giving the Colts the sixth pick, the 37th overall selection, the 49th overall pick, and a 2019 second-round pick. Schefter adds that the Jets had hoped to sign free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, but since the former Washington Redskins’ quarterback chose to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, this move was New York’s “Plan B.”

This now means the Jets will pick third, the Dolphins 11th, the Bills 12th, and the Patriots 31st. Buffalo also holds the 22nd overall pick, with the possibility that they could use those two first-round picks as the basis for a trade up into the top ten selections in an effort to position themselves for a top quarterback as well.

