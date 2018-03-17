Dolphins have interest in veteran running back DeMarco Murray

In a draft class loaded with talent at the running back position, the Dolphins have their eyes set on 30-year old veteran, DeMarco Murray. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins have inquired about the former Tennessee Titans’ running back.

The Miami Dolphins have inquired about RB Demarco Murray, source said. Not sure if visit lined up but there appears to be interest. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2018

Murray, 30, led the NFL in rushing yards in 2014 with 1,845 yards. Over his last two seasons with Tennessee, Murray has combined for 1,946 yards and 15 touchdowns. Although it is clear that Kenyan Drake is the Dolphins starting running back moving forward, DeMarco Murray could be the perfect complimentary back. It will ultimately come down to money, and whether or not DeMarco Murray still views himself as a starting-caliber running back in the NFL.

Here are some DeMarco Murray highlights from the 2017 season

Where will DeMarco Murray play in 2018? pic.twitter.com/O5tEMGsLdo — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2018