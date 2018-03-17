Phinsider Radio - The mass exodus of players, new additions & contract changes

This week on Phinsider Radio, we kick things off talking about the mass exodus of talent from the Miami Dolphins. Since the last time we recorded the show a little more than a week ago, the Miami Dolphins have moved on from Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pouncey, Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas.

While Timmons and Thomas were foregone conclusions and while Landry was just about there, none of us thought it would come down to Suh and Pouncey being released (despite the rumors). However, life comes at you fast in the NFL.

Why did the Dolphins move on from these players and are they crazy for doing so? We give you our best theory.

We also talk about the newest additions to the Dolphins - Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, Joshua Sitton and Daniel Kilgore. How will they fit in with this team and will they be able to make an impact? Does the new look WR corp scare anyone or should we just take a wait and see approach? We also discuss what else the Dolphins may need to do in free agency and the draft to get to where they need to be.

Finally, we talk about the re-structured contracts for Reshad Jones and Ryan Tannehill. While Jones is seen as someone who will be around the team for years to come, Tannehill is a different story. With all the smoke about drafting a quarterback early this coming draft, how long is Miami really committed to Tannehill? Is it one or two years? We answer that question for you and debate how the Dolphins should handle this potentially fragile situation.

Be sure to tune in this week for Phinsider Radio - we have lots of great information, stats and tidbits spread throughout the show!